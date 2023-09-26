Sammy James, Fulhamish, external

Saturday's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace demonstrated two things. First, that the spine of Fulham's team is very strong, but secondly, that scoring goals is going to be a real issue. The match wasn't a classic by any stretch of the imagination.

However, on Monday, much of the Fulham fanbase was once again talking about ticket prices. This has been a topic that comes up over and over again, to the point where it's just tedious. Large swathes of the fanbase have been livid for years about it - but nothing changes.

The latest 'shock' was the announcement of the ticket prices for our upcoming Manchester United game. Tickets in our new (unfinished) Riverside Stand will cost you a minimum of £150 for adults, and most tickets behind either goal are priced at £77.

Fulham seem intent on alienating sections of the fanbase that can't get a season ticket because of either financial reasons or time restraints.

In my opinion, these prices are just profiteering from local Manchester United fans who will pay anything to watch their team live, even if it means being in the home end.

Fulham face a lot of competition for fans in the area, and we've never traditionally been a well-supported team.

Many fans I know in their 20s and 30s were enticed to watch Fulham during the 2000s with regular £1 for kids ticket offers - and they subsequently became life-long supporters.

With other much cheaper sport options in the area - most notably Brentford, where tickets are very reasonable - it doesn't take too much brainpower to realise we will be missing out on a new generation of fans, all in the name of short-term profit from those with no potential future affiliation with the club.

Many other Fulham content creators as well as myself have written and spoken about this over the years at length, but nobody at the club seems to listen.

They'll continue to gouge the fanbase to meet their profit targets, but will be long gone by the time the damage materialises in the years to come.