Hearts 0-1 Motherwell: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Here were two teams in very different places.

The coherency and conviction Motherwell showed in their game plan, throughout the 90 minutes, was completely missing from the hosts.

There was a total lack of urgency in the first half, with little idea of what to do when they got into the Motherwell box.

It was better after the break as Liam Kelly was called into action here and there, but now when they got into dangerous areas, they lacked any composure. Nathaniel Atkinson did his utmost, but no one else was on the same wavelength.

The worry for Hearts is that it's now been over 270 minutes since their last goal - Shankland's penalty in the home loss to Rosenborg. They haven't scored in the league since the opening day of the season.

Naismith has to win the fans round, and quickly. He was labelled the continuity candidate by some Hearts fans. This looked like a performance from February or March.