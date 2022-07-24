Stephen Craigan believes Motherwell manager Graham Alexander will be under no illusion as to the pressure he faces following the 1-0 loss to Sligo Rovers.

The Steelmen travel to face Sligo in Thursday's Europa Conference League third qualifying round return leg.

And Craigan told the BBC's Motherwell-themed Scottish Premiership preview podcast: "Managers are fully aware that if you're not winning games and you're losing to teams that you should be beating or potentially going out of Europe to a team that Motherwell should be beating, then of course there's going to be scrutiny.

"It follows on from the disappointing second half of last season. It just didn't seem to work."