Newcastle defender Dan Burn says Nick Pope was "brilliant" in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Brighton.

Pope made a string of second-half saves as Newcastle kept their second clean sheet in as many matches.

"I thought the draw was a fair result," Burn told BBC Radio Newcastle. "I thought we were good first half, second half we had to defend a little bit more. I thought it showed how much we are improving and fighting for one another.

"Popey was brilliant. We know how good he is. He pulls off saves others wouldn't and makes it look easy. Four points from two games and two clean sheets is a good return.

"Since the gaffer has come in I think there's a big mentality change. I think it's important when you can't win you don't get beat."

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says injured names such as Matt Targett and Ryan Fraser should be fit for Sunday's home fixture with Newcastle.

On the goalless draw at the Amex Stadium, Howe said: "We will need that different side to our game this season. You want to be dominant and impose your style. The main thing is we dug in and showed the togetherness we need."

