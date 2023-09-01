One more to come at Well

Scott Mullen, BBC Sport Scotland

Stuart Kettlewell has not long left his Friday morning press conference, and there's more transfer news for Motherwell fans.

The manager is hopeful of bringing in one more player which is already in the pipeline. Before you go and put on your yellow tie, it looks like it could be an early one at Fir Park, with no further outgoings anticipated.

“I am hoping to bring in one more player," he said. "With the couple of outgoings that maybe gave us the opportunity to bring in one more so I am relatively far along the way of making that happen. I would anticipate that will probably be confirmed at some point today.”

On potential outgoings, Kettlewell said: “As it stands, there is no interest in anybody, whether you are looking to move players out or get them so more game time. There is nothing else we can anticipate. That could change obviously in the chaos of the next few hours but it’s certainly not something that looks as if it’s on the table at this moment.

“It’s always been my intention that today is a relatively stress-free day for the bits that I can control. There’s bits you don’t control, more so in relation to outgoings.”