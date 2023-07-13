We asked you for the worst value signings Brentford have ever made.

Here are some of your responses:

Fred: This could be a bit harsh but Mikkel Damsgaard. Hopefully he turns out like Jensen in the fact he improves massively next season, but no goals and no assists in 24 Premier League games just isn’t good enough. However, he is young and is filling into a deeper role, but it’s just not his position. I hope he does turn good in the end though.

Bill: There haven’t been many as our transfers during the past decade have been outstanding. Murray Jones was way bad - a centre-forward who doesn’t head the ball with no pace who couldn’t shoot.

Chris: Nicky Adams. Signed for the Bees for a hefty sum at the time (2010) to reinvigorate our midfield. Never settled and moved on after less than 10 matches where he made little or no impact.

Charlie: Joe Allon signed as our great hope for the 92-93 season never delivered and we went down - a complete disaster.