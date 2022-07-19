Mooy back with a bang?
- Published
A decade after leaving St Mirren, Aaron Mooy is back in Scottish football after signing a two-year deal with Celtic.
Now 31, the Australia midfielder's hair has long since gone, but Celtic fans will hope his shooting prowess remains undimmed.
Mooy's sole league goal in a two-season Paisley stint was this rasper of a strike that helped seal a 2-1 win. The opposition? Rangers...
Skip twitter post
Aaron Mooy is back in Scotland! 🔥— SPFL (@spfl) July 19, 2022
Celtic fans, on a scale of 1⃣ to 🔟, how excited are you to see the Aussie in action? 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/sQjN1PW2sG
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post