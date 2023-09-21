Former Aston Villa striker Garry Thompson said Aston Villa's 3-2 defeat by Legia Warsaw in their Europa Conference League opener is a "massive wake-up call".

He believes Unai Emery's squad rotation gamble of making five changes didn't pay off and that the Villa boss won't make the same mistake again.

Speaking to BBC Radio WM after the game, Thompson said: "When you look at where Villa were this time last year they were struggling. All of a sudden it’s gone from strength to strength, Unai Emery has done a fabulous job so far but all of a sudden we find ourselves in European competition and this is a massive wake-up call.

"It’s the perfect time for it to happen. We can’t make too many more mistakes in this competition now. We have to make sure we win the next game and build from there.

"Emery will be shocked about the way this has gone but there was a hint of smugness about the way Villa played. They felt they’d always get themselves back into the game. They are the big dogs and you have to go and do the job properly.

"There was a purpose about what Legia Warsaw wanted to do. Aston Villa just wanted to keep the ball and didn’t really look forward too often. Unai made changes tonight because he felt that side was still strong enough to get something. He’s been proved wrong and he will now be looking at this and thinking 'we can’t afford to take any more chances. We’ve got five games to go, we’ve got to try and win the next three'."

