W﻿e asked for your post-match reaction after Manchester United's Premier League win at Everton on Sunday.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

Everton fans

Chris: Everton played well at times and were unlucky not to equalise during their spell of pressure at the end. Hopefully Calvert-Lewin coming back into the line-up will bring more goals.

Jamie: We were minutes away from relegation last season, so it's not going to be perfect. Hopefully this was a bit of a reality check for some of the players. We have a lot to improve on - but this doesn't mean we haven't improved on last season, because in a lot of areas we have. On to Spurs!

Brian: Gordon and Gray are too lightweight. Two mistakes in midfield and United score.

Manchester United fans

Anagafo: Excellent performance by Manchester United. The players didn't allow the fiasco at Manchester City to affect them. This is what every United fan wants from them.

James: Great game all round. United were a bit sloppy in midfield but our attacking prowess is fantastic. De Gea's save at the end was man-of-the-match worthy. Everton played very well but I believe the better team won.

Chris: Nice to see Ronaldo scoring again! Hopefully he will get a few more now he'll be getting game time with Martial going off injured. On that, it's very disappointing because he looked to be finding the net again himself.