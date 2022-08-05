Chelsea have had an initial £60m bid for Leicester City's 21-year-old France Under-21 defender Wesley Fofana rejected. (Mail), external

The Blues are now considering an improved offer of £70m for Fofana. (Times - subscription required), external

Barcelona are willing to offload 33-year-old Gabona and former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Manchester United are set to walk away from a bidding war with Chelsea for the signature of Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25. (Mirror), external

