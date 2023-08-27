Healy ready for South Africa after 'great send-off'

Scotland are laser-focused on the World Cup opener against South Africa on 10 September, says Ben Healy.

"It's very exciting. The last two or three weeks have been referencing that first South Africa game. We saw how good they were last night, so that's where our minds have been," the fly-half told Amazon Prime.

Gregor Townsend's men completed their preparations with a 33-6 warm-up win over Georgia at Murrayfield.

"It was a bit of a slow start, but we got there in the end. I love playing in front of the Murrayfield crowd - unbelievable," added Healy.

"I only found out yesterday that we were going to do [a lap of appreciation after the game]. It was very good, a great idea to connect with the fans. We don't play without ticket sales, so it was great to connect with them - so many stayed behind and it was a great send-off."