Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Match of the Day: "I am incapable of thinking about it right now. We have to congratulate Manchester City.

"It has been an incredible journey for us over 10 months competing with City, being ahead of them for so long. We were so eager to go for something in sport and we didn't reach it.

"We have learned huge lessons. We have transformed a lot at this club, we have made huge steps but the icing on the cake is to win a championship and we fell short.

"It has been difficult in the last few weeks. We need the team with everyone at their best in April and May and that hasn't happened.

"It is painful today, it will be tomorrow but we have to give our fans the performance they deserve next week."

Did you know?

Arsenal have lost three of their last five Premier League games (W2), as many as they had in their first 32 this season (W23 D6).

The Gunners have failed to score in consecutive Premier League games for the first time this season. Indeed, they'd only failed to score in two of their first 35 games this term.

