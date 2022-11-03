J﻿esse Marsch says he hopes to inspire Crysencio Summerville to raise his levels of discipline, professionalism and work ethic.

T﻿he 21-year-old won plaudits for his late winner at Anfield last weekend, helping Leeds end an eight-game winless run in the league.

M﻿arsch says the Dutch winger is a "gamer" who performs well in matches but who may need to be more applied day-to-day.

"It was unfortunate Crysencio picked up an injury last year - he was starting to look good in training then," Marsch said.

"I talked after the Liverpool game that a big factor for him is discipline, being professional and work ethic. I’ve been on top of him this week to have a really good training week and he has."

Asked what Summerville can improve, Marsch added: "It was a little bit of everything. Making sure he was getting here early enough. That he was putting work in the gym, preparing the same way, paying attention in video, applying the lessons we wanted to learn.

"His potential is very high. We just have to keep pushing him everyday as a pro.

"I think he is a dangerous player. Is he going to score every game? No. But I think he can be a big part of unbalancing the opponent."

S﻿ummerville's role may be even more crucial in the coming weeks after Marsch learned Luis Sinisterra's foot injury is more serious than first feared and will likely rule the forward out until after the World Cup.

"They did another scan, had a specialist look at it - it’s a rare injury that controls the movement of the metatarsals," said Marsch.

"When it’s ruptured it can be a long recovery. We don’t believe it is, we think it is partially torn, which puts him in a grey area. We hope it’s a version that doesn’t take him out for long."