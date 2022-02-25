Arsenal 2-1 Wolves: Lage reaction

Wolves boss Bruno Lage: "This is football. We win as a team and we lose as a team.

"You never know, especially in the Premier League but there were three good chances to score goals and when you are 1-0 and make it 2-0 it is harder for them.

"I'm unhappy because we lost but at the same time proud of my players. They did everything I asked of them.

"We know the taste when we won against Aston Villa in the same way and now it is a different taste when you have a point in your pocket and you lose it.

"To take from this game it was a good performance and the good chances we created. We are working well. Sometimes you do the right things and don't win, so now is to move on."