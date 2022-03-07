Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Jesse Marsch saw enough in his opening fixture as Leeds United head coach to convince him a third campaign in the Premier League will be secured.

Speaking after a harsh 1-0 defeat at Leicester City he told BBC Radio Leeds: "We keep playing like that and we will get all the points we need."

The Whites created a host of chances and looked more solid in defence but ultimately fell to fifth consecutive defeat after which, in the middle of a post match huddle, he told the squad: "This was very positive and a big step in right direction and I know the stress of the situation in the moment. We're going to use it as momentum."

The American felt his new charges implemented everything he had asked from his short time at the helm but senses where improvement is required: " I can see every moment in the match where we can be sharper with and without the ball."

Striker Patrick Bamford was kept on the bench with Tyler Roberts brought on with 14 minutes remaining, four more than it was felt Bamford could manage after coming back from a foot injury.

Having made all three substitutions it was just United's misfortune to see Roberts pick up a hamstring injury within moments of coming on. He is likely to miss Thursday's visit of Aston Villa when Bamford is still not expected to start.