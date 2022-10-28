"My father would always take care of me, then suddenly I had to take care of him," he says. "I was cooking for him, I was putting him in bed, making sure that he got his medication and all of these things. These things scar you a bit."

T﻿hose are the words of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has opened up about becoming a carer for his father at the age of 17.

"It didn't go as we hoped, he passed away in April [2014]," Hojbjerg told Football Focus. "I finished the season, I played the cup final, I got my national team debut. From a sports perspective the season really finished on a high, but from a life perspective it really finished on a low.

"I had difficulty to motivate myself. It's the first time actually that I have spoken about it like this."

