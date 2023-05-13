Aberdeen 0-0 Hibernian: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Lee Johnson might well be disappointed. His side had every chance to take three points back to Edinburgh yet somehow only took a point.

An xG of 1.95 tells you that Hibs should have scored at least one. Even without the penalty, they created plenty but just could not find a way past Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos.

Hibs were superb in the first half of the win over St Mirren and dominated here over the 90. They'll hope to take a point or two off the Old Firm before the final day Edinburgh derby. A lot could ride on that.