West Ham United striker Jarrod Bowen speaking after the loss at Anfield: "I think we had a few chances and maybe that's what it comes down to, just taking our chances when we get them.

"Away at Anfield it is never easy, and when you create good chances we should put them away. But we've also got to keep the ball out of our net to give us the best chance we've got [to take points] right up until the end of the game.

"It's a game probably of two halves where we were happy going in with a draw [at half-time] because we felt like we'd done some good stuff, created some good chances. But in the second half we didn't create as much as we wanted."