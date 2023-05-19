Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Wilfried Zaha will miss Crystal Palace's final two games of the season through injury but that's not too big a blow because of the form of Eberechi Eze, who has been scoring a barrel-load of goals recently.

I am still going to go with Fulham to win this one, though.

I am really enjoying watching them at the moment because they are playing with such freedom and, after beating Leicester and Southampton, I think they can make it three wins on the spin.

Anna's prediction: 0-1

Jenny's prediction: 1-1

