Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's fitness is the big thing for Everton here. He came off at half-time of Sunday's defeat against Manchester City with a tight groin, and clearly Toffees boss Sean Dyche wants him available here.

With Calvert-Lewin leading the line, Everton beat Brighton 5-1 in their last away game and they will carry far more of a threat if he plays at Molineux.

I'd go so far as saying as their whole season, and whether they stay up, depends on him.

Wolves are safe but I don't think their manager Julen Lopetegui will let them drift through their final home game of the season - they will be well-organised, and won't just roll over.

I definitely don't think Everton will win it without Calvert-Lewin and I have a feeling it will end up in a draw anyway, which would mean they still have work to do in their final game of the season, at home against Bournemouth.

Anna's prediction: 1-2

Jenny's prediction: We are the Woolf women so I have got to go with the Wolves to win here, haven't I!? 1-0

