🎧 New Brighton podcast out now

A﻿ new episode of our Albion Unlimited podcast is available for you to download right now.

Brighton players Robert Sanchez and Tariq Lamptey join the BBC Radio Sussex team to talk Roberto de Zerbi and the World Cup, while fan Dave Beckett reflects on the win over Graham Potter's Chelsea.

L﻿isten to the full episode on BBC Sounds here

