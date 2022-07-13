Leeds United goalkeeper Elia Caprile has joined Serie B side S.S.C. Bari, on a permanent transfer.

The 20-year-old never made a first team appearance for the Whites but was a regular for the under-23s, before before joining Italian Serie C side Aurora Pro Patria 1919 on loan last season.

Caprille made 39 appearances in all competitions for Pro Patria and kept 13 clean sheets.

The club have said in a statement: "We thank Elia for his efforts and wish him well for the future."