Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Once Diogo Jota made the breakthrough for Liverpool there was no way back for Arsenal, but before then the Reds were indebted to Alisson's significant contribution when he made that block from Martin Odegaard.

To that point Arsenal were in confident mood, playing fearlessly, but they were again undone by Jota - the scourge of Mikel Arteta's team in the Carabao Cup semi-final in January - although the Portuguese was helped by Aaron Ramsdale's weak effort to save his near-post shot.

Jurgen Klopp's Midas touch worked again when he removed Jota and substitute Roberto Firmino showed his silky touch to slide a near post flick past Ramsdale.

Arsenal were deflated and Liverpool moved even closer to Manchester City, who were held to a draw in the capital by Crystal Palace on Monday.

The advantage still lies with Pep Guardiola's reigning champions - but the margin is slender and this was another potentially difficult hurdle overcome by Liverpool.