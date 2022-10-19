H﻿ugo Bueno's full first-team Wolves debut was one positive to take from a disappointing night at Selhurst Park according to caretaker boss Steve Davis.

T﻿he 20-year-old made his first start in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat and impressed with his assist for Adama Traore's opener.

Davis said: "I thought he was excellent. Didn't let anyone down, I think he felt that we trusted him and we know him.

"We know he's a character, we know what he's capable of and he's ready. He was ready for that moment. I thought he took it really well. I thought he was excellent tonight."

D﻿id you know? Tuesday's defeat means Wolves are without a victory in their last 10 away Premier League games (D2 L8), their worst winless run in the competition since January 2012 (also 10).

Wolves’ total of nine points from their opening 11 games is their joint-worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign (also 9 in 2003-04 and 2010-11), while their tally of five goals scored after 11 games is their joint-worst total at this stage in their top-flight history (also 5 in 1981-82).