Leicester have "reached their ceiling" and need a rebuild in the summer, according to Telegraph football journalist Luke Edwards.

Brendan Rodgers' side have been fighting for the top four in the past two seasons but the draw with West Ham on Sunday leaves them closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League spots.

"Leicester are having one of those seasons," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They've been punching above their weight for several years but they will have to put this year down to the start of a rebuild.

"Jamie Vardy has defied the ageing process for a while but if you take a 20-goal striker out of any team, then they're going to suffer.

"They've reached their ceiling."

