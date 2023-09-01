Left-back Sergio Reguilon has joined Manchester United on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

"In life you have to be ready for everything and the chance to represent this great club with such an illustrious history is one that I could not turn down," said the 26-year-old Spain international.

"Having spoken to the manager, I know what he needs from me, and I am ready to play my part in helping the team to achieve success.

"I know that I can contribute to Manchester United this season. I am ready to fight for this group and show everyone my qualities."

