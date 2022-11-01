'Far from a perfect 10 but losing run finally over'

J﻿enna Thomson, Motherwell fan

Motherwell were lucky to earn all three points on Saturday, but it was much needed after a run of four defeats.

Sondre Solholm’s first goal for the club was all it took for the Steelmen, who played against 10 men for most of the game, but you wouldn’t have known it.

I don’t know what it is, but somehow Motherwell seem to struggle against a 10-man team when it should make them more confident.

Tony Watt’s red card has been controversial, especially with Dundee United appealing the decision. I saw three replays of the incident and the first made it look as if there was no contact, the second seemed a yellow at most, and the third made it appear more vicious as if he consciously went in in studs first.

It is hard for referees to make the right call and when camera angles can portray the tackle in three different ways, all with very different outcomes, it must feel impossible for them at times.

I believe it was a red, but I would be kicking up a fuss if the shoe was on the other foot.

Motherwell are now only four points away from third place, but we’re also only four points away from 10th.

Our next three games - against Hearts at Tynecastle, Celtic at home and then St Johnstone away – is a run we must take a decent number of points from if we want to be comfortable going into the World Cup hiatus.