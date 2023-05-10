Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross is confident he and his team-mates can recover from a "bad day" after losing 5-1 at home to Everton on Monday.

That surprise defeat, off the back of impressive home wins against Wolves and Manchester United, left the Seagulls seventh in the table.

Brighton have two games in hand on both Spurs, who are two points above them in sixth, and eighth-placed Aston Villa, who are a point worse off than Roberto de Zerbi's team.

"It's all we can do," Gross told BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast, when asked about the importance of bouncing back quickly from the Everton game.

"We can't play the game again. We can rest, we can train and we can show a reaction on Sunday because we're capable of that.

"We're a good team, we had a bad day but we can bounce back."

Next up for Brighton is Sunday's trip to Arsenal, who still have ambitions of winning the Premier League title.

Gross added: "We have a lot of good players and good human beings and we all work very hard every day. We will keep pushing for three more weeks and hopefully we can get a reward."

