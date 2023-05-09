'Another great season... now for the treble' - your views on Celtic's title win

We asked for your views on Celtic's Premiership triumph after victory at Hearts on Sunday made it back-to-back titles under Ange Postecoglou.

Here's what you said:

Gerard: Extraordinary! Truly the club lives by the motto of our manager - 'we never stop' - and the way he handles himself is superb. No grandstanding, no big talk, no histrionics, it was just calm, clear commitment with superb focus and beautiful simplicity. Well done to everyone involved. This is absolutely how to run a football club.

Iain: It was a poor show from Celtic in the first half, also a poor show from the referee that completely changed the outlook of the game from a Hearts prospective. But well done Celtic, just two behind Rangers now.

Anonymous: Correct call from the VAR with two players clean through, Maeda was pulled back deliberately. It’s a bit of a grind again from Celtic but great to win the league, they’ve been brilliant all season.

Billy: The best team in Scotland, not been at their best for a while now but the rest of Scotland just can't beat them even on an off day.

Andy: Another great season under Ange, we never stop, now on to the treble.

Gerard: Great players' effort guided by Ange has made Celtic an attack-minded team that never give up. We deserve to attain the treble, fantastic entertainment for the best fans in the world.

Brian: This season the team is getting close to Lisbon Lions form wise and consistency. Only a European trophy is missing and given time, provided Ange stays, I’m sure we could achieve this final hurdle.

Anon: An easy win at Tynecastle and deserved champions.

Tony: We’re a better team than Rangers by a country mile and so far ahead of the rest. Rangers are on a rebuild that's not guaranteed to succeed. We’ve not even played well in the last couple of Old Firm games and still won, says it all really.

Hugh: Eleven titles in 12 years, that says it all.