Joel Matip: It's not often Joel Matip makes my team of the week largely due to his team-mate Virgil van Dijk's outstanding performances. But on this occasion I was compelled to select the former Cameroon international.

It started with the ball he played for Luis Diaz to run on to and score his second goal for Liverpool since his arrival. The ball was magnificent. The rest of the defender's performance was consistently high.

Matip always seems to be the junior partner when he plays alongside Van Dijk and is often left to do the last-minute blocks and headers off the line while Van Dijk controls the traffic and organises all the other proceedings.

Both defenders played well and no heroics were required against Brighton but Matip pipped it for me.

Luis Diaz: I said after the Carabao Cup final that this lad looked a bit special and he continued to prove the point at Brighton.

The way the player has slotted into the Liverpool setup in just a couple of months you could be forgiven for thinking he has been there all his life.

Fortunately for Diaz he escaped serious injury, having shown immense bravery, after what can only be described as the most diabolical challenge by Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez.

