The Fosse Way's Joe Brewin reckons the Leicester team don’t "believe in themselves" even though avoiding relegation is "still possible".

The Foxes go into the game this evening against Newcastle three points away from safety however have a superior goal difference to 17th placed Everton - who face Bournemouth on the final day.

In the 2014-15 Premier League season Leicester won seven out of their last nine fixtures to comfortably secure safety before famously winning the league the following year.

Brewin told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast: "If you go back to the 2014-15 team that stayed up in the manner that they did. They didn’t lack fight and heart all year and I think that is the most difficult thing to swallow about this team.

"It looks like they have given up and that is the most unforgivable part. They showed decent standards for the first 15-20 minutes against Liverpool and then they just fell to pieces.

"Every single game it just looks like the soul has been sucked out of them. I don’t think they believe in themselves that they have got it in them to get a positive result in any match they go into right now. But if you look at the table, it is still possible.

"I don’t think the players are responding to anything right now."

