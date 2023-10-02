Scotland forwards coach John Dalziel recognises that the lineout will be crucial if his side are to have any chance of beating Ireland and progress to the World Cup knock-out stage.

The Irish, currently ranked first in the world, have won eight in a row against Saturday's opponents, with the forward battle proving crucial in recent encounters.

"There's no doubt that in the last three years I've been involved, us and Ireland are generally competing for the top stats around that and in the two games, certainly at home, we've had poorer days at the office," Dalziel said as he looked forward to Saturday's final group match.

"Not all based on what Ireland have brought to the party. A lot just simple skill execution by us and you have to look internally at things you can fix in terms of your own system and you have to get your strategy right.

"If you look at the most recent one as well, we had a couple of malfunctions early in the game, but we went on to have a better day statistically."

However, Dalziel thinks the Scots can get it alright on the night.

"Every game is a different challenge," he added. "We've prepared differently for this game than the ones up to now and also previous games with Ireland.

"We're fully optimistic about getting our game right. If we get our game right, we're a match for anyone and there's no bigger stage to prove that than this weekend."