Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There have been a lot more rumours around Harry Maguire over the past 24 hours.

The Manchester United defender's future was open to more debate after Victor Lindelof replaced Raphael Varane in Saturday's victory over Nottingham Forest.

United accepted a £30m bid for Maguire from West Ham earlier in the transfer window but the 30-year-old turned the move down.

They have always been aware any decision for Maguire to leave would mean they needed a replacement.

Now the feeling is starting to grow that Maguire will remain at Old Trafford.