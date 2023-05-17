Liverpool v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats
Liverpool have won nine of their past 10 Premier League games against Aston Villa, with the exception being a 7-2 loss at Villa Park in October 2020.
Having won three and lost just one of their six Premier League visits to Anfield between 2009-10 and 2014-15, Aston Villa have lost their past four league games at Liverpool.
Mohamed Salah has scored in his past nine home games, a record for a Liverpool player. Since he joined the Reds in summer 2017, he's scored more home goals than any other Premier League player (101).