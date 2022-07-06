Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl hopes Romeo Lavia will "show us why he deserves to play in the Premier League" after signing the midfielder from Manchester City.

Lavia - who made two senior appearances for City - has signed a five-year deal for an initial £10.5m fee.

“We are very excited to sign him ahead of many other interested clubs," said Hasenhuttl.

"It proves that we have a positive reputation for improving young players, which we have worked hard to build up over the years.

“Roméo is coming from one of the best teams in the world, learning from the best manager and the best players. Now it is up to him to show us why he deserves to play in the Premier League, as we hope to help take his game to the next level.”

Lavia, 18, said: “When I heard of the interest of Southampton I was buzzing because there’s an opportunity for young players to develop as much as possible and I’m very excited.”

Lavia, who has represented Belgium at under-21 level, is Southampton's fourth summer signing following the arrivals of goalkeepers Gavin Bazunu and Mateusz Lis, and defender Armel Bella-Kotchap.