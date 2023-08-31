Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Jonny Hayes has highlighted the "togetherness" of a new-look Aberdeen squad.

Senegalese striker Pape Habib Gueye this week became the Dons' 12th signing of the summer window.

Despite the high turnover of players, Hayes says the environment at the club is helping all the new arrivals adapt to life in the Granite City.

"You see in training the quality that we have brought in," the 36-year-old said.

"Some of them will naturally take a little bit of time to settle. I think I took about 12 months to settle moving from Inverness [in 2012].

"Some of the guys are moving from the other side of the world and they have settled in really quickly, the dressing room we have, they are welcomed in straight away.

"I think they understand that, there is a real togetherness and I am sure if you asked people like Richard (Jensen) or Jamie (McGrath), they have settled in really quickly.”