Tottenham Hotpsur chairman Daniel Levy wants to help club captain Harry Kane fulfil his ambition of winning a trophy at Spurs, but says what he's done for the club already is significant.

Levy has been the chairman at Tottenham since 2001, with the club winning one League Cup in that time.

The lack of trophy success has prompted much talk if star-striker Kane moving away.

"He can absolutely win a trophy at Spurs, but being a legend is also important," said Levy.

"The fact that he's the top scorer for Tottenham Hotspur, he's making history. I hope one day there is a statue of Harry Kane outside our stadium.

"Am I happy that we haven't won more than one trophy in the last 15 years?Absolutely not. But I also think we've had some fantastic times. Being in the Champions League a number of times."

Tottenham fans seem to becoming increasingly frustrated at the lack of success, so much so that 'Levy out' chants have been heard at recent home games.

On the club's ownership, Levy said: "ENIC owns approximately 87 per cent of the club. We have 30,000 shareholders and most of them are fans who own the shares.

"We have a duty to consider any proposal anyone wants to make. All I would say is we are not in negotiations with anybody. Nor have we been in recent months."