Johnson on criticism, league target and 'bold' outlook

B﻿rian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

H﻿ibs head coach Lee Johnson has been speaking to the media before his side's weekend game with Kilmarnock.

H﻿ere are the key points from the press conference:

  • Criticism of him is “fair” amid five defeats in six and he needs to instil confidence in the players.

  • Although Hibs are a work in progress Johnson is targeting a minimum third-place finish.

  • Will always be “bold with decision-making” but as a manager you have to “make peace with the worst-case scenario”.

  • Expected more from the young side he picked to face Ross County on Tuesday, but says he too could have done many things better.

  • Injury is depriving him of players who "can make a difference in the final third" such as Kyle Magennis, Kevin Nisbet and Harry McKirdy.

SNS