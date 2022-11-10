Johnson on criticism, league target and 'bold' outlook
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Hibs head coach Lee Johnson has been speaking to the media before his side's weekend game with Kilmarnock.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
Criticism of him is “fair” amid five defeats in six and he needs to instil confidence in the players.
Although Hibs are a work in progress Johnson is targeting a minimum third-place finish.
Will always be “bold with decision-making” but as a manager you have to “make peace with the worst-case scenario”.
Expected more from the young side he picked to face Ross County on Tuesday, but says he too could have done many things better.
Injury is depriving him of players who "can make a difference in the final third" such as Kyle Magennis, Kevin Nisbet and Harry McKirdy.