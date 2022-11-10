G﻿areth Southgate says Harry Maguire is "one of our best centre-backs" after selecting the Manchester United defender in his England squad for the World Cup.

M﻿aguire is one of three United players included in the squad, as well as Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford.

"We’ve picked our more experienced defenders and we think at this moment in time the younger ones have really good qualities but they haven’t done enough to push the more experienced ones," said Southgate.

"He’s one of our best centre-backs. We know within the squad we have a lot of players that have been to tournaments and played at the level required."