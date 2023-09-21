Rangers 1-0 Real Betis: Analysis

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland at Ibrox

Betis have some fabulous technical footballers. Abde Ezzalzouli, Luis Henrique and, of course, Isco, the much-decorated midfield maestro who played well over 200 games for Real Madrid.

So for Rangers to beat them is a job well done.

What will please Beale is his side's resilience and energy, and refusal to back down. Rangers weren't great in the first half at all, but played with greater quality and intensity after the break and weren't fazed by the quality of their opponents.

They skimmed a post, smacked the crossbar and took their chance when it came. Had Matondo scored, as he should have done after only two minutes, it may have been a much more comfortable night.

A deserved win and just the start to the group that under-pressure manager Beale wanted.