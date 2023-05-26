Premiership player to watch: Kevin van Veen

If Dundee United go gung-ho chasing a bucket load of goals at Fir Park, a certain Mr Van Veen will be licking his lips.

He might already be salivating given United's bad habit of gifting goals.

The Motherwell striker has scored in 10 consecutive Scottish top-flight games - equalling a club record set by Hugh Ferguson 103 years ago - and will be determined to add to that tally in what is likely his farewell game in claret and amber.

There is also the incentive of becoming the league's highest scorer since he is just one behind Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi and level with Hearts' Lawrence Shankland.