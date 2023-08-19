Analysis: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

Chris Bevan, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City were missing some key players and were far from at their best, but they were still good enough to beat Newcastle, and they fully deserved their win.

Pep Guardiola's depleted squad were tired too, from their midweek trip to win the Uefa Super Cup in Athens, but they still caused the Magpies plenty of problems and also defended solidly - well, most of the time.

Newcastle scored five goals against Aston Villa on the opening weekend but here they were restricted to just one shot on target, which came after a defensive error saw Rodri gift the ball to Callum Wilson.

City's neat play kept Newcastle on the back foot and, often, defending in numbers. Much of that was down to the twinkle-toed Phil Foden but, alongside him in the centre of midfield, Mateo Kovavic was far more than just a steadying presence - this was the Croat's home debut but he looked like he has been part of Guardiola's team for years.

Then there was Julian Alvarez, who scored a superb winner. If Foden's display meant City did not miss the injured Kevin de Bruyne then the Argentina forward's finishing prowess made up for one of those rare days where Erling Haaland was off target when he let fly at goal.