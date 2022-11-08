S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Anyone who has watched Brighton regularly over the past three seasons will tell you that one of the biggest problems the Albion have is being too predictable. Variety is the spice of life, and yet the Seagulls had only one approach to winning games of football – pass, pass, pass, pass.

When this obsession with possession could not unlock an opposition, Brighton had no other means of finding a way through.

What Brighton have needed is a different kind of threat to complement their undoubted ability in keeping the ball, allowing them to hurt defences in multiple ways. Something like a quick, tricky, direct player willing to run at opponents rather than opting for a sideways pass.

This is why the elevation of Kaoru Mitoma to the starting XI by Roberto De Zerbi has generated such excitement. He is unlike any other player Brighton own.

Mitoma was involved in all three Brighton goals at Wolves, including heading home the second. It was also his electric pace which left Nelson Semedo no choice but to produce a tackle more suited to Twickenham than Molineux, earning a red card in the process.

A week earlier and Mitoma had assisted Leandro Trossard and then pressured Trevor Chalobah into scoring an own goal when Chelsea and Graham Potter were humiliated at the Amex.

Mitoma has drawn comparisons to Anthony Knockaert, which do not come lightly from Brighton supporters. Signing Knockaert was the key to taking the Albion onto the next level needed to secure promotion out of the Championship. Mitoma has the potential to do the same in the Premier League, unlocking the door to the top seven and European football. Unless Chelsea buy him before then, of course.