'The team has taken longer than I thought to settle'

Rangers boss Michael Beale admits his signings haven't delivered as quickly as he expected this season but says it’s too early to judge them.

Beale, who remodelled the squad with nine new arrivals and 12 departures in the summer window, is under intense scruntiy after a poor start to the season.

He said: "I think we have brought really good players in. The time to judge them is not now.

“Naturally we would like the new boys to come in and hit the ground running, the reality is the team has taken a bit longer than I thought to settle.

"I will own the last game, the players will have to own it as well and now we have to show our worth in the coming months.

“The new players need to show that they’ve settled. They’ve had a long time now, over 40 sessions on the pitch and nine games and four or five pre-season games. The players arrived at different times but there’s no excuses it being a new team.

“The fans made their feelings clear to the team at the end of the last game and it’s important we see a response now, from me first and the players as well.”