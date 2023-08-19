Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier to TNT Sports: "First half we were sloppy in possession. We tried to go after Manchester City but we need to be more consistent.

"We kept going and trying to find the equaliser but it wasn't to be. Phil has too much space in the pockets. There's a lot to work on. This is the level we want to be at,

"With the pace we've got there's always going to be a chance. The lads gave everything as always.

"We didn't drop our heads at 1-0 down. Some teams come here and lose two, three, four, five. We didn't concede again."