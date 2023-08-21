Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Arsenal will feel like they really had to work hard to earn their win against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

They should have been out of sight in the first half after Eddie Nketiah’s two chances saw him hit the post and chip over when in the six-yard-box.

Mikel Arteta’s side were clear in the way they played, reverting to a three at the back in possession and with Thomas Partey moving into midfield when they had the ball.

The way they took the lead was a result of quick-thinking and captain Martin Odegaard took his penalty well.

However, after Takehiro Tomiyasu’s red card in the second half it was very nervy for the Gunners.

They were under heavy pressure for the last 20 minutes but their defence held up well. William Saliba, Ben White, and Partey dealt with balls into the box whenever needed.

Kai Havertz went up front for the last period of the game and his hold up play helped to ease the work the Arsenal defence had to do.

When the final whistle went there were big celebrations from Arteta and his coaching staff as they know games like this will be crucial if they are to challenge for the Premier League title. The Arsenal manager will be pleased with the character that his side showed.