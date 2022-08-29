Marsch says it is vital "play to their strengths", having accused some of his side of being guilty of "freestyling" in the 1-0 loss to Brighton in their last match. He added: "My goal is always to have an entire squad that is very clear in their roles and ready to execute and perform at all moments. Certainly this week will be a test of that."

The American says Leeds remain "optimistic and active" ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline.

Midfielder Mateusz Klich and winger Luis Sinisterra are both being considered for recalls after coming on against the Seagulls. Marsch said: "We think both are in good form; Klichy is clearly 100 per cent fit and Luis is getting more and more fit so I think both will be candidates for the starting XI."

Captain Liam Cooper (Achilles and calf) and forward Patrick Bamford (adductor) could also return. "We'll see how Liam Cooper's doing; Patrick Bamford will be really close for that match, so we should have options," said the Leeds boss.