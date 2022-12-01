W﻿e asked you what is next for Christian Pulisic at Chelsea after his eye-catching displays at the World Cup.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

Jeffery: Total mystery to me why Pulisic is not a regular starter for Chelsea - quick, skilful, direct. I would like him to stay but I think he will go. Another player who could come back and haunt us.

Christian: Pulisic needs to play more often. Far better than Sterling who looks past his best. Potter can't or will not recognise this though.

Polo: He is a talented player but Chelsea don't know how to get the best out of him. He, Hakim and N'Golo should be allowed to move on.

Louis: I’ve always rated Pulisic, and that’s not some bias based on his World Cup performance. He has always shown that natural attacking flair but how is he supposed to show that off when forced into wing-back positions? Chelsea do need to offload a forward or two, but not him. There’s a reason big teams are interested in him.

Jacob: Chelsea don’t have the right to keep such a talented winger on the bench every game. The worst bit is when they do play him it’s as a wing-back on the opposite side he naturally plays. He is the best American playing at the moment and should be treated as such. A swift move to a caring team like West Ham or Newcastle would do him well.