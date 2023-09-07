Jensen helps Finns to fourth straight win

Aberdeen's Richard Jensen helped Finland stay on course for Euro 2024 qualification with a 1-0 win in Kazakhstan.

The defender earned his 10th cap, playing the full 90 minutes in Astana, as Oliver Antman's 78th-minute goal secured victory.

It puts the Finns, who have won four in a row after an opening defeat in Denmark, three points clear in Group H although the Danes will likely narrow that gap to two when they face San Marino later on Thursday.