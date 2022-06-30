Takumi Minamino has issued a fond farewell to Liverpool supporters after completing his move to Monaco.

The 27-year-old arrived at Anfield from RB Salzburg in January 2020 and scored 14 goals in 55 appearances for the Reds.

"Dearest LFC supporters, I was so happy when I joined the LFC family two and a half years ago but my time has come to an end," he wrote on Instagram.

"I had a fantastic time and I will never forget the massive support I received from you all at Anfield. I wish you all the best.

"Sayonara, goodbye. YNWA. Taki."